In a new interview, out
singer-songwriter Sam Smith talked about his 9-month relationship
with actor Brandon Flynn.
Speaking with the Sunday Times
Style, Smith, who came out non-binary last year, said that they
found dating in public difficult.
Smith, 28, and Flynn, who is best known
for his role on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, dated in 2018.
“That was my longest relationship –
the main relationship of my life – so there was a catharsis going
on,” Smith
explained.
“When you write songs you may start
with an initial inspiration, but then it becomes something else, a
story that everyone can relate to. I also found it hard that the
relationship was public.”
“I think there are ways to get around
it, where you can maintain a level of privacy, but it was hard. I was
25 during that time and in many ways I seem a lot older now, but when
it comes to relationships I am still a bit of a teenager,” they
said.
Smith is currently promoting their
third studio album, Loves Goes, which arrives Friday, October
30.