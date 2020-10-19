During an appearance on Fox News
Sunday, Pete Buttigieg, who is gay and married, said that Judge
Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court could threaten
his marriage.
Buttigieg came out gay before being
elected to a second term as mayor of South Bend, Indiana. His
presidential campaign made history when he became the first openly
gay presidential candidate to win delegates during the Democratic
primary. Since dropping out of the race, Buttigieg has endorsed
former Vice President Joe Biden.
Buttigieg, 38, married Chasten
Buttigieg in 2018.
In the landmark case Obergefell v.
Hodges, the Supreme Court found that gay and lesbian couples have
a right to marry. During her Senate confirmation hearing, Barrett
refused to say whether she believes the case was correctly decided.
When Chis Wallace asked Buttigieg
whether Biden should have told voters weeks ago his position on
court-packing, Buttigieg called the narrative an attempt by President
Donald Trump to “change the subject.”
“There are all kinds of interesting
questions about the future of the American judiciary, but right now
as we speak, the pre-existing conditions coverage of millions of
Americans might depend on what is about to happen in the Senate with
regard to this justice,” Buttigieg said. “My marriage might
depend on what is about to happen in the Senate with regard to this
justice.”
The Trump campaign is changing the
subject to “talk about literally anything besides health care,”
he added.
Buttigieg's latest book, Trust:
America's Best Chance, recently hit bookshelves.