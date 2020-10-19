During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Pete Buttigieg, who is gay and married, said that Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court could threaten his marriage.

Buttigieg came out gay before being elected to a second term as mayor of South Bend, Indiana. His presidential campaign made history when he became the first openly gay presidential candidate to win delegates during the Democratic primary. Since dropping out of the race, Buttigieg has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.

Buttigieg, 38, married Chasten Buttigieg in 2018.

In the landmark case Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court found that gay and lesbian couples have a right to marry. During her Senate confirmation hearing, Barrett refused to say whether she believes the case was correctly decided.

When Chis Wallace asked Buttigieg whether Biden should have told voters weeks ago his position on court-packing, Buttigieg called the narrative an attempt by President Donald Trump to “change the subject.”

“There are all kinds of interesting questions about the future of the American judiciary, but right now as we speak, the pre-existing conditions coverage of millions of Americans might depend on what is about to happen in the Senate with regard to this justice,” Buttigieg said. “My marriage might depend on what is about to happen in the Senate with regard to this justice.”

The Trump campaign is changing the subject to “talk about literally anything besides health care,” he added.

Buttigieg's latest book, Trust: America's Best Chance, recently hit bookshelves.