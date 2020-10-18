Former Vice President Joe Biden was asked Thursday how he'll protect LGBT rights by a mother concerned about her transgender child.

Mieke Haeck, a physical therapist in Pennsylvania, was among the voters who participated in Thursday's ABC News town hall.

Haeck told Biden that she's the “proud mom” of two girls, one of whom is transgender.

She told Biden that President Donald Trump's administration had “attacked the rights of transgender people.”

“How will you, as president, reverse this dangerous and discriminatory agenda and ensure that the lives and rights of LGBTQ people are protected under U.S. law?” Haeck asked.

“I will flat out change the law,” Biden responded, possibly referring to his support for the Equality Act, a federal LGBT protections bill that cleared the House earlier this year but stalled in the Senate. Trump has signaled his opposition to the legislation.

Biden said that there should be “zero discrimination” against transgender people, adding that too many transgender women of color are “being murdered.” (At least 32 transgender or gender non-conforming people have been killed this year, making 2020 the deadliest year on record.)

Biden also weighed in on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, saying that the LGBT community had “great reason to be concerned” about her nomination. During her confirmation hearing in the Senate, Barrett refused to discuss her views on LGBT rights and apologized for using the term “sexual preference” instead of sexual orientation.

