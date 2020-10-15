During her Senate confirmation hearing to the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett refused to say whether two groundbreaking LGBT rights cases were correctly decided.

Under questioning from Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, Barrett declined to discuss Lawrence v. Texas, which struck down state sodomy laws, and Obergefell v. Hodges, which found gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

“Again, I've said throughout the hearing, I can't grade precedent,” Barrett said. “I can't give a yes or no, and my declining to give an answer doesn't suggest disagreement or an agreement.”

“Others have answered the same questions and I'm disappointed that you won't,” Blumenthal said, referring to other Supreme Court nominees.

Barrett, however, did opine on two other cases, Brown v. Board of Education, which struck down state racial segregation laws in schools, and Loving v. Virginia, which put an end to state bans on interracial marriage. Barrett said that both of those cases were correctly decided.

Barrett also said that she would not give her views on global warming, saying that she didn't feel herself “informed enough” on the subject.