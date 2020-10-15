Out actor Billy Porter is encouraging
LGBT Americans to vote on November 3.
Porter, who is best known for playing
Pray Tell on the FX drama Pose, talked about the importance of
voting during an interview with LGBT glossy Out.
“Voter suppression is very devious,”
Porter said. “And one of the tent poles of voter suppression is
psychology. The psychology of making the voter think that their vote
doesn't matter. That's the point.”
“We the people must engage in our
democracy, or it goes away. That's just how it goes. It's an
experiment,” he
said. “It's called the democratic experiment. It's an
experiment. Sometimes we are on a succeeding side of it and sometimes
we're not. Right now, we're not, as far as I'm concerned. And we all
have an opinion about that right now. So, while we still have a voice
and an opinion about it, get your little asses to the polls! I don’t
know what's so hard about that!”
Porter is promoting his latest project,
HBO Max's Equal, which looks at the LGBT rights movement.
Equal premieres Thursday, October 22.
(Related: HBO
Max's Equal
to profile LGBT rights pioneers.)