Gossip blogger Perez Hilton, real name
Mario Lavandeira, said in a recent interview that he would prefer
that his son were not gay.
Hilton, 42, is a single gay dad raising
three kids: Mario (7), Mia Alma (5), and Mayte Amor (3).
“Given my own experience, I would
still prefer it if my son were not gay,” Hilton
told The Telegraph.
“I would love him and accept him
unconditionally, of course.”
“But I know that even in this day and
age, life is still harder for gay people,” he added.
Two years ago, Hilton, who is promoting
his new book, TMI: My Life in Scandal, created controversy
when he said that his son was not allowed to attend dance class out
of fear he would “end up being gay.”
“If I had my preference, I'd prefer
my son to be heterosexual because it's easier,” Hilton said in a
video at the time. “As a gay man, I’m not ashamed to be gay…
but if I could go back in time and, when I was 18, be given a choice,
I would have chosen then to be heterosexual… Being a gay man
[around the world] is still a harder road to travel on.”