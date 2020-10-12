Senator Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's
running mate, and Pete Buttigieg on Monday responded to the opening
day of the Senate confirmation hearing of Amy Coney Barrett to the
Supreme Court.
Harris said that the nomination was an
attempt by President Donald Trump to “roll back Americans' rights
for decades to come,” including the rights of LGBT Americans.
“Throughout our history, Americans
have brought cases to the Supreme Court in the ongoing fight for
civil rights, human rights, and equal justice,” Harris said.
“Decisions like Brown v. Board of
Education, which opened up educational opportunities for Black
boys and girls, Roe v. Wade, which recognized a woman's right
to control her body, and Loving v. Virginia and Obergefell
v. Hodges, which recognized that love is love, and that marriage
equality is the law of the land.”
“The United States Supreme Court is
often the last refuge for equal justice when our constitutional
rights are being violated.”
“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg devoted
her life to this fight for equal justice. She defended the
constitution. She advocated for human rights and equality.”
“She stood up for the rights of
women. She protected workers. She fought for the rights of consumers
against big corporations. She supported LGBTQ rights. And she did so
much more.”
“But now, her legacy and the rights
she fought so hard to protect are in jeopardy.”
“By replacing Justice Ruth Bader
Ginsburg with someone who will undo her legacy, President Trump is
attempting to roll back Americans' rights for decades to come,” she
added.
In her opening statement, Coney Barrett
said: “Courts are not designed to solve every problem or right
every wrong in our public life. The policy decisions and value
judgments of government must be made by the political branches
elected by and accountable to the people. The public should not
expect courts to do so, and courts should not try.”
Last week, Justices Clarence Thomas and
Samuel Alito suggested in a statement that marriage equality should
have been decided by lawmakers elected by the people, not the high
court. Their statement rang alarm bells not only because of its
subtext – Obergefell should be overturned – but also for
its timing ahead of Monday's hearing.
(Related: Pete
Buttigieg to Justices Thomas, Alito: I'm tired of my marriage being
up for debate.)
Appearing on MSNBC's AM Joy,
Buttigieg, who made history as the nation's first openly gay married
presidential candidate, described Coney Barrett's statement as “a
pathway to judicial activism cloaked in judicial humility.”
“At the end of the day, rights in
this country have been expanded because courts have understood what
the true meaning of the letter of the law and the spirit of the
constitution is. That is not about time-traveling yourself back to
the 18th century and subjecting yourself to the same prejudices and
limitations as the people who write these words.”
“The constitution is a living
document because the English language is a living language. And you
need to have some readiness to understand that in order to serve on
the court in a way that will actually make life better,” Buttigieg
said.