Former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday tweeted his support for National Coming Out Day.

“I want every member of the LGBTQ+ community to know you are loved and accepted just as you are – whether you've come out or not,” Biden said. “I'll fight every day in the White House to create a country where you can live open, proud, and free – without fear. #NationalComingOutDay.”

National Coming Out Day (October 11) is celebrated on the anniversary of the 1987 National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. It emphasizes the importance of coming out to create greater visibility for the LGBT community.

The Biden campaign added that the administration of President Donald Trump had “rolled back critical protections for the LGBTQ+ community.”

“Joe Biden believes that every human being should be treated with respect and dignity and be able to live without fear no matter who they are or who they love,” the campaign said. “During the Obama-Biden Administration, the United States made historic strides toward LGBTQ+ equality – from the repeal of 'Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell' to Biden’s historic declaration in support of marriage equality in 2012 to the unprecedented advancement of protections for LGBTQ+ Americans at the federal level.”

“But this fight’s not over. Donald Trump and Mike Pence have given hate against LGBTQ+ individuals safe harbor and rolled back critical protections for the LGBTQ+ community. Hate and discrimination against LGBTQ+ people started long before Trump and Pence took office. Defeating them will not solve the problem, but it is an essential first step in order to resume our march toward equality,” the campaign said.

Biden in 2012 declared his support for same-sex marriage on national television before Obama had. Within days, Obama offered his support for marriage equality during an interview with ABC News' Robin Roberts.