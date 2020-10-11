The National Football League (NFL) on Sunday released a PSA celebrating National Coming Out Day.

National Coming Out Day (October 11) is celebrated on the anniversary of the 1987 National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. It emphasizes the importance of coming out to create greater visibility for the LGBT community.

The 30-second ad features former NFL players Ryan O'Callaghan, Jeff Rohrer (the first known NFL player to be in a same-sex marriage), RK Russell, and Wade Davis, each of whom came out after their professional football careers ended. Notably absent is Michael Sam, the first openly gay football player drafted by the NFL.

“On National Coming Out Day,” O'Callaghan says.

“We come together with one clear message,” Rohrer continues.

“To all current players who are thinking of coming out,” Russell says.

“When you are ready,” Rohrer says.

“So are we,” Wade finishes.

The PSA also includes support from current players, including Anthony Harris and Anthony Barr of the Minnesota Viking, Dalton Risner of the Denver Broncos, Calais Campbell and Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens, Jarvis Landry of the Cleveland Browns, Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals.

The ad ends with the tagline “It takes all of us” and a rainbow-colored NFL logo.