During an appearance on Good Morning
America, actress Niecy Nash talked about her recent marriage to
singer-songwriter Jessica Betts.
The marriage came as a surprise to some
because Nash's two previous
marriages were to men. Nash finalized her divorce to husband Jay
Tucker in March.
Nash, 50, insisted
that her marriage was not her coming out because she was following
her heart.
“Coming out from
where?” Nash rhetorically asked. “I wasn't anywhere to come out
of.”
“I never lived a
sexually repressed life. I just love who I love when I love them. And
it's as simple as that.”
“It has nothing
to do with gender. It has everything to do with being an amazing
person. And this is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my
life,” she said, pointing to Betts.
Nash
is best known for playing Desna Simms in TNT's Claws
and Deputy Raineesha Williams in Quibi's Reno 911!
The
couple began dating after Betts, 48, appeared on the season 2 finale
of Claws,
Entertainment Tonight
reported.
“I absolutely
want someone to see me. And that is when I knew I was fully in love,
when I felt fully seen and fully accepted, probably for the first
time in my life,” Nash said.