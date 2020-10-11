During an appearance on Good Morning America, actress Niecy Nash talked about her recent marriage to singer-songwriter Jessica Betts.

The marriage came as a surprise to some because Nash's two previous marriages were to men. Nash finalized her divorce to husband Jay Tucker in March.

Nash, 50, insisted that her marriage was not her coming out because she was following her heart.

“Coming out from where?” Nash rhetorically asked. “I wasn't anywhere to come out of.”

“I never lived a sexually repressed life. I just love who I love when I love them. And it's as simple as that.”

“It has nothing to do with gender. It has everything to do with being an amazing person. And this is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life,” she said, pointing to Betts.

Nash is best known for playing Desna Simms in TNT's Claws and Deputy Raineesha Williams in Quibi's Reno 911!

The couple began dating after Betts, 48, appeared on the season 2 finale of Claws, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“I absolutely want someone to see me. And that is when I knew I was fully in love, when I felt fully seen and fully accepted, probably for the first time in my life,” Nash said.