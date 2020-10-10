Actor and model Nico Tortorella opens
up about their sexuality in a cover interview with UK LGBT glossy
Attitude.
Tortorella, 32, is best known for their
appearances in Scream 4 and the TV Land dramedy Younger.
Tortorella plays Felix Carlucci in the AMC limited series The
Walking Dead: World Beyond. (Tortorella described his character
in World Beyond as “a queer superhero.”)
Tortorella, who identifies as
non-binary, married Bethany C. Meyers in 2018. The couple had dated
for 11 years.
In 2017, the couple revealed that they
were in a polygamous relationship.
“Bethany and I both have very
individual relationships with our sexualities,” Tortorella told
Attitude. “And they ebb and flow. And we aren’t swingers.
We don’t have relationships with other couples. Not that we’re
opposed to it, but that’s just not something that we have done.”
"I am kind of a serial monogamist
in my polyamory. I’ve explained this term before, but it’s a lot
of fancy words jumbled together for, I love dating one person at a
time.”
"I’m married, yes, but I love
dating one person at a time. I have a partner in LA that I’ve had
for a long time, but I’m not his only partner; he’s not my only
partner.”
"I think both of those words,
queer and polyamorous, are heavily weighted, and they mean different
things to different people. And what they mean to us works for us.
And sometimes it doesn’t,” they
added.
Tortorella also discussed bottoming,
saying, “I don't think there's anything more masculine than
bottoming, let's be honest.”