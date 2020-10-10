Actor and model Nico Tortorella opens up about their sexuality in a cover interview with UK LGBT glossy Attitude.

Tortorella, 32, is best known for their appearances in Scream 4 and the TV Land dramedy Younger. Tortorella plays Felix Carlucci in the AMC limited series The Walking Dead: World Beyond. (Tortorella described his character in World Beyond as “a queer superhero.”)

Tortorella, who identifies as non-binary, married Bethany C. Meyers in 2018. The couple had dated for 11 years.

In 2017, the couple revealed that they were in a polygamous relationship.

“Bethany and I both have very individual relationships with our sexualities,” Tortorella told Attitude. “And they ebb and flow. And we aren’t swingers. We don’t have relationships with other couples. Not that we’re opposed to it, but that’s just not something that we have done.”

"I am kind of a serial monogamist in my polyamory. I’ve explained this term before, but it’s a lot of fancy words jumbled together for, I love dating one person at a time.”

"I’m married, yes, but I love dating one person at a time. I have a partner in LA that I’ve had for a long time, but I’m not his only partner; he’s not my only partner.”

"I think both of those words, queer and polyamorous, are heavily weighted, and they mean different things to different people. And what they mean to us works for us. And sometimes it doesn’t,” they added.

Tortorella also discussed bottoming, saying, “I don't think there's anything more masculine than bottoming, let's be honest.”