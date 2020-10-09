The number of U.S. Senators scoring zero percent support on HRC's Congressional Scorecard has increased since the last Congress.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Thursday released its bi-annual Congressional Scorecard, which measures a lawmaker's support for LGBT rights. (Scores are based on a lawmaker's support for HRC's position on bills and nominations that impact the LGBT community. HRC supported the impeachment of President Donald Trump for abuse of power.)

For the 116th Congress, HRC found a record number of 228 members of Congress – 227 Democrats and 1 Independent – earned a perfect 100 score. Zero Republicans earned perfect scores.

While HRC reported a slight increase for the average score among House Democrats since the 115th Congress, the number of Senators scoring zero reached a new high since HRC began its survey nearly 20 years ago.

HRC President Alphonso David called the survey “an important tool to understand your elected officials’ records on issues that impact the LGBTQ community and society’s most marginalized.”

In both houses, support for LGBT rights was lopsided toward Democrats. While the average score for Democrats in the House was 98.3 percent and stood at 96 percent in the Senate, Republicans scored 4.2 percent in the House and 1.6 percent in the Senate.

“While Donald Trump and Mike Pence have spent the past four years unleashing relentless attacks on the LGBTQ community, the last two years have seen the development of a critical backstop with the pro-equality majority in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said David.

HRC's Congressional Scorecard found only 14 Senators with scores of zero in the 112th Congress.