In a recent interview, Shepard Smith
talked about his new news show on CNBC and leaving Fox News.
Smith, who is best known for his
23-year career at Fox News Channel, suddenly left the network roughly
a year ago. His new show, The News with Shepard Smith, airs on
CNBC at 7 PM EST.
Speaking with LGBT glossy The
Advocate, Smith, who
came out in 2016, described his departure from Fox as a divorce.
“It's kind of like a marriage. You
end a marriage,” he
said. “You're like, 'Dude
you're out; we're done.' You don't relive it. You don't go
back. You made a decision. I have to make a lot of decisions in my
role here and when I make them, that's it. I can't go back, so I'm
not going back. I'm trying to chart a new course and do what I know
is right. And that is seek the truth, find the truth, tell the truth,
in context and with perspective. I have a platform of influence, I'm
honored to have it, and I have to use it responsibly. We're all in
this together. I can't act irresponsibly in a public way when it
comes to disseminating information because that's injurious to
society and I won't do it.”
At one point in the interview, Smith
said that his “little gay heart” was warmed by how people have
come together to fight COVID-19.
When asked whether his sexuality had
hurt his career, Smith answered “no.”
“Life is wonderful being out and gay
and proud. I live my truth; it's not very interesting,” he said. “I
have a partner of nine years who I'm madly in love with and who I get
to share ups and downs with and who's my rock and who loves my
family. I'm so thankful to be in this position. I know even in this
woke world, there are plenty of people struggling. Struggling about
who they are and what people think of them. If you live your truth,
there are no limits. I'm so proud and happy to be part of this loving
gay community. It's fantastic.”
(Related: Trump
criticizes Fox News' Shep Smith, says his show is worse than CNN.)