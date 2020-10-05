California Governor Gavin Newsom on
Monday announced that he had nominated Martin J. Jenkins to the
California Supreme Court.
If confirmed, Jenkins would be the
first openly gay and third Black man to serve on the state's highest
court.
“Anyone who knows me knows my
identity has been as a gay man, perhaps the greatest challenge of my
life,” Jenkins said during the announcement. “It has not been
easy. But I want to say to those young people today who may be
watching … that I am not here in spite of the struggle, I am here
because of the struggle. It is deep in my character, afforded me
sensibilities about the world and people who are not so willing to
accept that people are able to love differently than they do.”
“I want these young people to know
that authenticity is the greatest gift you can give yourself. And in
doing so, people see you. I want to thank you Governor Newsom for
seeing me,” he said.
Last year, Jenkins, 66, came out of
retirement to help the administration increase diversity on the
state's benches.
Equality California, the state's
largest LGBT rights advocate, applauded Newsom's decision.
“Governor Newsom's appointment of
California's first openly gay supreme court justice is a monumental
step forward for the LGBTQ+ community and for our entire state,”
Equality California Executive Director Rick Chavez Zbur said in a
statement. “Not only is Justice Jenkins exceptionally qualified and
an outstanding choice for California's highest court, but he embodies
the values of our great state. Governor Newsom is setting a national
example as he works to ensure California's government reflects the
diversity of the people they serve.”