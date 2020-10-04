Actor-director-singer Donald Glover
revealed in a recent interview that he questioned his sexuality in
college.
The 37-year-old Glover is best known
for creating and starring in the FX series Atlanta. He
performs music under the stage name Childish Gambino.
In a piece for the UK edition of GQ,
Glover interviewed Michaela Coel, the star of HBO's I May Destroy
You. (The series is broadcast in the UK on BBC One.)
“Most of my college years were me
being like, 'I don't know what I like,'” Glover
said. “I had friends who asked, 'Are you gay?' And I'd be like,
'I sort of feel like I am because I love this community.' You know?
But maybe I'm not? And I always was trying to figure out, 'Am I weird
for not wanting to label it?'”
Glover is raising two sons with wife
Michelle White.
Glover's film roles include Guava
Island, which he produced, and Solo: A Star Wars Story.