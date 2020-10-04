Actor-director-singer Donald Glover revealed in a recent interview that he questioned his sexuality in college.

The 37-year-old Glover is best known for creating and starring in the FX series Atlanta. He performs music under the stage name Childish Gambino.

In a piece for the UK edition of GQ, Glover interviewed Michaela Coel, the star of HBO's I May Destroy You. (The series is broadcast in the UK on BBC One.)

“Most of my college years were me being like, 'I don't know what I like,'” Glover said. “I had friends who asked, 'Are you gay?' And I'd be like, 'I sort of feel like I am because I love this community.' You know? But maybe I'm not? And I always was trying to figure out, 'Am I weird for not wanting to label it?'”

Glover is raising two sons with wife Michelle White.

Glover's film roles include Guava Island, which he produced, and Solo: A Star Wars Story.