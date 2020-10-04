Netflix has greenlit Monster: The
Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Ryan Murphy (Pose, Glee)
co-created the upcoming limited series with longtime collaborator Ian
Brennan.
Dahmer, also known as the Milwaukee
Cannibal, raped, murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys between
1978 and 1991. While serving time at the Columbia Correctional
Institution in Wisconsin, Dahmer was beaten to death by a fellow
inmate in 1994. He was 34.
According to Deadline,
Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water) has been cast to play
Dahmer's father. Dahmer has yet to be cast.
Monster will be largely told
from the point of view of Dahmer's victims.
Executive producers include Carl
Franklin (Mindhunter) and Janet Mock (Pose). Mock will
write and direct, while Franklin will direct the show's first
episode.
Murphy's latest offerings on Netflix –
Hollywood, The Boys in The Band, Ratched – all
include gay themes.
(Related: Ryan
Murphy's The
Prom
arrives on Netflix in December.)