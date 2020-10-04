Netflix has greenlit Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Ryan Murphy (Pose, Glee) co-created the upcoming limited series with longtime collaborator Ian Brennan.

Dahmer, also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, raped, murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. While serving time at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Wisconsin, Dahmer was beaten to death by a fellow inmate in 1994. He was 34.

According to Deadline, Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water) has been cast to play Dahmer's father. Dahmer has yet to be cast.

Monster will be largely told from the point of view of Dahmer's victims.

Executive producers include Carl Franklin (Mindhunter) and Janet Mock (Pose). Mock will write and direct, while Franklin will direct the show's first episode.

Murphy's latest offerings on Netflix – Hollywood, The Boys in The Band, Ratched – all include gay themes.

