A law that repeals Maryland's sodomy
law took effect on Thursday, October 1.
Lawmakers approved the bill earlier
this year.
Maryland's Sodomy and Unnatural or
Perverted Sexual Practices Act called for up to a 10-year prison
sentence for anyone convicted of sodomy, which includes anal and oral
sex between consenting adults.
In 2019, more than 300 violations of
the law were filed in Maryland courts, according to a report given to
lawmakers, the Baltimore Sun reported.
The U.S. Supreme Court in the 2003 case
Lawrence v. Texas struck down sodomy laws as unconstitutional.
Such laws remain on the books in 15 states.
(Related: Gay
men arrested for agreeing to consensual sex under Louisiana's invalid
sodomy law.)
In its testimony before state
lawmakers, the ACLU of Maryland said that such laws “endanger LGBTQ
people, and leave them vulnerable to employment discrimination,
unfair attacks in child custody cases, and being labeled a criminal.”