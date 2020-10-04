Russell T. Davies' much-anticipated upcoming AIDS drama It's a Sin this week released its first teaser trailer.

Formerly known as Boys, the five-part drama stars out Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander.

Set in the 1980s, It's a Sin charts the lives of three friends over the course of a decade as they confront the AIDS epidemic from its start.

The series will air on Channel 4 in the UK and HBO Max in the United States. Originally set to debut in 2020, It's a Sin is expected to premiere in early 2021.

In the teaser trailer, Ritchie (played by Alexander) selects the Pet Shop Boys' iconic hit “It's a Sin” from a jukebox in a bar, then looks over at the bartender.

Rounding out the show's the cast are Keeley Hawes, Stephen Fry, Neil Patrick Harris, Tracy Ann Oberman, Shaun Dooley, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells, and Lydia West.

“I feel like the luckiest boy in the world to be a part of this project,” he said. “I've been a fan of Russell T. Davies ever since I watched Queer as Folk in secret at 14 years old. His work helped shape my identity as a gay person. So, I'm absolutely over the moon we'll be working together.”

Davies' best-known works include Queer as Folk, the 2005 revival of Doctor Who, and the trilogy Cucumber, Tofu, and Banana. His latest projects include A Very English Scandal and Years and Years.