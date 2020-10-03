A poll released Thursday found that 76 percent of likely LGBT voters favor former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.

GLAAD's “State of LGBTQ Voters” survey of 800 adults was conducted September 21-25 by Pathfinder Opinion Research. Trump and Biden appeared on stage in Cleveland for the first of three planned debates on Tuesday, September 27. (The remaining debates are less likely to take place due to Trump's recent diagnosis of COVID-19.)

Researchers found support for Trump to be soft among this demographic, with just 17 percent of respondents saying they would vote for the incumbent.

Eighty-eight percent of respondents reported being registered to vote, while 92 percent said that they would definitely or probably vote in November.

Senator Kamala Harris, Biden's pick for vice president, had a higher favorability rating than Vice President Mike Pence. Fifty percent of respondents had a favorable opinion of Harris, compared to 13 percent for Pence.

Last month, gay dating app Hornet surveyed its members in the United States. Hornet said that 51 percent of the 1,200 gay men who responded to the survey favored Biden, with 45 percent saying they would vote for Trump.

“Great!” the president said of the news in a tweet.

GLAAD's survey found higher support for Biden, with 79 percent of gay men saying they favor Biden.

Pathfinder Research called Hornet's survey “unscientific.”

“In contradiction to unscientific polling released by another entity, this survey shows Biden holding a substantial lead among LGBTQ voters of all sexual orientations and gender identities, including those who identify as gay men,” Pathfinder Research said in releasing its results.

GLAAD's Trump Accountability Project has tracked more than 175 attacks in policy and rhetoric against the LGBT community. Some notable examples include the administration's opposition to the Equality Act, an LGBT protections bill that cleared the House but stalled in the Senate, its legal arguments at the Supreme Court that current federal civil rights law does not include sexual orientation and gender identity (the high court disagreed), and its policy prohibiting open transgender military service.