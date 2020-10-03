A poll released Thursday found that 76
percent of likely LGBT voters favor former Vice President Joe Biden
over President Donald Trump.
GLAAD's “State of LGBTQ Voters”
survey of 800 adults was conducted September 21-25 by Pathfinder
Opinion Research. Trump and Biden appeared on stage in Cleveland for
the first of three planned debates on Tuesday, September 27. (The
remaining debates are less likely to take place due to Trump's recent
diagnosis of COVID-19.)
Researchers found support for Trump to
be soft among this demographic, with just 17 percent of respondents
saying they would vote for the incumbent.
Eighty-eight percent of respondents
reported being registered to vote, while 92 percent said that they
would definitely or probably vote in November.
Senator Kamala Harris, Biden's pick for
vice president, had a higher favorability rating than Vice President
Mike Pence. Fifty percent of respondents had a favorable opinion of
Harris, compared to 13 percent for Pence.
Last month, gay dating app Hornet
surveyed its members in the United States. Hornet said that 51
percent of the 1,200 gay men who responded to the survey favored
Biden, with 45 percent saying they would vote for Trump.
“Great!” the president said of the
news in a tweet.
GLAAD's survey found higher support for
Biden, with 79 percent of gay men saying they favor Biden.
Pathfinder Research called Hornet's
survey “unscientific.”
“In contradiction to unscientific
polling released by another entity, this survey shows Biden holding a
substantial lead among LGBTQ voters of all sexual orientations and
gender identities, including those who identify as gay men,”
Pathfinder
Research said in releasing its results.
GLAAD's Trump Accountability Project
has tracked more than 175 attacks in policy and rhetoric against the
LGBT community. Some notable examples include the administration's
opposition to the Equality Act, an LGBT protections bill that cleared
the House but stalled in the Senate, its legal arguments at the
Supreme Court that current federal civil rights law does not include
sexual orientation and gender identity (the
high court disagreed), and its policy prohibiting open
transgender military service.