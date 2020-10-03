During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Jim Parsons shared that he and husband Todd Spiewak contracted COVID-19 in March.

Parsons is promoting his latest feature The Boys in the Band, which began streaming on Netflix on September 30.

Parsons told host Jimmy Fallon that he and Spiewak “lost our sense of smell and taste.”

“Todd and I both had it early on,” Parsons said. “It was like middle of March.”

“We didn't know what it was. We thought we had colds. And then, it seemed less likely, and then finally we lost our sense of smell and taste.”

“It defied the descriptions for me. I didn't realize how completely taste and smell could be gone.”

Parsons added that it was “brutal” because all there was to do during quarantine was eat.

“I ate everything. I just didn't taste it. The definition of wasted calories,” he said.

The Boys in the Band is an adaptation of Mart Crowley's play by the same name. It opened off-Broadway in 1968. Ryan Murphy staged an all-star Broadway revival in 2018 before adapting it into a movie for Netflix.

The play follows a group of gay men celebrating a friend's birthday in New York City. Cracks in their friendships appear as the night continues.

