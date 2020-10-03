During an appearance on The Tonight
Show, Jim Parsons shared that he and husband Todd Spiewak
contracted COVID-19 in March.
Parsons is promoting his latest feature
The Boys in the Band, which began streaming on Netflix on
September 30.
Parsons told host Jimmy Fallon that he
and Spiewak “lost our sense of smell and taste.”
“Todd and I both had it early on,”
Parsons
said. “It was like middle of March.”
“We didn't know what it was. We
thought we had colds. And then, it seemed less likely, and then
finally we lost our sense of smell and taste.”
“It defied the descriptions for me. I
didn't realize how completely taste and smell could be gone.”
Parsons added that it was “brutal”
because all there was to do during quarantine was eat.
“I ate everything. I just didn't
taste it. The definition of wasted calories,” he said.
The Boys in the Band is an
adaptation of Mart Crowley's play by the same name. It opened
off-Broadway in 1968. Ryan Murphy staged an all-star Broadway revival
in 2018 before adapting it into a movie for Netflix.
The play follows a group of gay men
celebrating a friend's birthday in New York City. Cracks in their
friendships appear as the night continues.
(Related: Netflix
releases first trailer for gay drama Boys
in the Band.)