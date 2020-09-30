Eric Trump, one of President Donald
Trump's sons, on Tuesday claimed large LGBT support for his father.
Eric Trump made his remarks during an
appearance on Fox News.
“The LGBT community, they are
incredible,” he said on Fox and Friends. “And you should
see how they come out in full force for my father every single day.
I'm part of that community, and we love the man, and thank you for
protecting our neighborhoods, and thank you for protecting our
cities.”
Eric Trump was responding to New
York Times column on “secret Trump voters” that included a
lesbian saying that voting for Trump was “like coming out of the
closet again.”
Commenters on social media questioned
whether Eric Trump had come out himself.
In comments to the New York Post,
Eric Trump said that he was just paraphrasing what LGBT voters are
saying.
“As to me personally, as I think you
know, I am a happily married man to my wife, Lara,” he
said.
The lesbian voter in the Times
article who refused to give her last name said that she was better
off under Trump because gas prices were down and the stock market was
up.
Support for Trump in the LGBT community
is considered soft. According to a 2016 exit poll, Trump received
only 14 percent of the LGBT vote, less than all previous Republican
presidential nominees since exit polls started asking the question.