Eric Trump, one of President Donald Trump's sons, on Tuesday claimed large LGBT support for his father.

Eric Trump made his remarks during an appearance on Fox News.

“The LGBT community, they are incredible,” he said on Fox and Friends. “And you should see how they come out in full force for my father every single day. I'm part of that community, and we love the man, and thank you for protecting our neighborhoods, and thank you for protecting our cities.”

Eric Trump was responding to New York Times column on “secret Trump voters” that included a lesbian saying that voting for Trump was “like coming out of the closet again.”

Commenters on social media questioned whether Eric Trump had come out himself.

In comments to the New York Post, Eric Trump said that he was just paraphrasing what LGBT voters are saying.

“As to me personally, as I think you know, I am a happily married man to my wife, Lara,” he said.

The lesbian voter in the Times article who refused to give her last name said that she was better off under Trump because gas prices were down and the stock market was up.

Support for Trump in the LGBT community is considered soft. According to a 2016 exit poll, Trump received only 14 percent of the LGBT vote, less than all previous Republican presidential nominees since exit polls started asking the question.