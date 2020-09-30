Actress Sarah Paulson has called interest in the 32-year age gap between her and girlfriend Holland Taylor “obsessive.”

Paulson, 45, and Taylor, 77, went public with their relationship in 2016.

Paulson is currently promoting her latest project, Ratched, which tells the origin story of Nurse Ratched from the 1975 film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. The series, which includes gay themes, is currently streaming on Netflix.

In an interview with The Guardian, Paulson suggested that the interest in her relationship was hypocritical.

“I don't remember people going nuts about Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, in terms of their age difference,” Paulson said, referring to the 25-year age difference between the couple.

"For me, that seems to be the predominant interest in my relationship with Holland, what would be perceived by some as the strangeness of it, or the unlikelihood of it.”

"I think people are fascinated by it because it’s so not typical. Except for if you look around at plenty of well-known or recognizable couples, when they’re heterosexual couples, it just runs rampant, and I don’t see anybody becoming obsessed by those relationships,” she said.

Taylor is best known for playing Charlie Sheen's bisexual mother in the CBS comedy Two and a Half Men and Peggy Peabody in the Showtime drama The L Word.