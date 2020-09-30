Actress Sarah Paulson has called
interest in the 32-year age gap between her and girlfriend Holland
Taylor “obsessive.”
Paulson, 45, and Taylor, 77, went
public with their relationship in 2016.
Paulson is currently promoting her
latest project, Ratched, which tells the origin story of Nurse
Ratched from the 1975 film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.
The series, which includes gay themes, is currently streaming on
Netflix.
In an interview with The Guardian,
Paulson suggested that the interest in her relationship was
hypocritical.
“I don't remember people going nuts
about Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, in terms of their age
difference,” Paulson
said, referring to the 25-year age difference between the couple.
"For me, that seems to be the
predominant interest in my relationship with Holland, what would be
perceived by some as the strangeness of it, or the unlikelihood of
it.”
"I think people are fascinated by
it because it’s so not typical. Except for if you look around at
plenty of well-known or recognizable couples, when they’re
heterosexual couples, it just runs rampant, and I don’t see anybody
becoming obsessed by those relationships,” she said.
Taylor is best known for playing
Charlie Sheen's bisexual mother in the CBS comedy Two and a Half
Men and Peggy Peabody in the Showtime drama The L Word.