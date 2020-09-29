California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, on Saturday signed two LGBT rights bills into law.

Both bills were introduced by out Senator Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco.

Senate Bill 132 requires that the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) house incarcerated transgender, nonbinary, and intersex individuals by their gender identity. Currently, such individuals are automatically housed by sex assigned at birth. Wiener's office said that such accommodations could lead to increased violence and harassment.

The second bill, SB 932, mandates that all health care providers in California report sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) data, if known, for all reportable communicable diseases.

California is the first state in the nation with such a law.

Wiener's bill at first only mandated the collection of LGBT-specific data on COVID-19. He later broadened the legislation to include all communicable diseases that providers must report to the state.

“Today, California took a big step toward LGBTQ equality and inclusion,” Wiener said in a statement. “LGBTQ Californians are no longer invisible in our healthcare system, and we will now have health data so that we can advance health equity for our community. And, transgender people who are currently in prison will have a much greater opportunity to be safe while incarcerated, and to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve. I’m proud to be an LGBTQ Californian and proud to be a part of the coalition working toward a fairer society. Thank you, Governor Newsom, for once again getting it and stepping up to support the LGBTQ community.”

Equality California, the state's largest LGBT rights advocate, backed both bills. Equality California Executive Director Rick Chavez Zbur said in a statement that SB 132 “is going to save lives.”

“Thanks to Governor Newsom and Senator Wiener’s leadership, California is a beacon of hope to LGBTQ+ people everywhere,” Zbur said. “Nearly four decades after I watched the government look the other way as our community was devastated by the AIDS crisis, I am proud to say California has become the first state to mandate the collection of voluntary LGBTQ+ data for all reportable communicable diseases. And while President Trump unleashes endless attacks against the transgender community, California is ensuring incarcerated transgender people are afforded the respect, agency and dignity that every person deserves. I recently had the chance to hear from currently incarcerated transgender people about their experiences and need for SB 132 – this bill is going to save lives. We are so grateful to our coalition partners – many of whom are trans and currently or formerly incarcerated – who led this fight from the beginning. Today is a monumental victory for them and for all LGBTQ+ people.”