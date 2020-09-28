During a recent podcast, former U.S. Representative and failed presidential candidate Michele Bachmann claimed that a Joe Biden administration would strip Christian conservatives of their rights.

Bachmann, a Republican, pointed to Biden's promise to pass the Equality Act.

The bill cleared the House earlier this year then stalled in the Senate. It seeks to expand federal civil rights laws to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. President Donald Trump has signaled his opposition to the legislation.

Bachmann, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, warned that passage of the Equality Act would lead to the discrimination of Christians.

“Joe Biden has said the very first thing he would do as president of the United States is to put in place the Equality Act,” Bachmann said. “It’s really the Inequality Act, because the Equality Act would add the words ‘sexual orientation’ and ‘gender identity’ to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and ’65. And that would completely upend the Civil Rights Act, which was meant to give equality to Blacks in all areas of life in the United States, which was a good thing. This actually, in my perspective, harms all people because it really is about punishing. It gives special rights to certain people who practice certain behaviors. It’s about giving rights to feelings, not to immutable physical characteristics.”

“Even worse,” she added, “we’re all going to lose rights. Those who believe in a biblical standard, we will be punished. We will no longer be able to verbally or practice life in the way that we used to practice life because we’ll be punished for what the Bible says. If we speak what the Bible says, we’ll be punished.”

