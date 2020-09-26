President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

According to The New York Times, Trump will announce his choice on Saturday.

Ginsburg, who died last week at the age of 87, played a pivotal role in cases that struck down state laws that criminalized gay sex (Lawrence), found same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marry (Obergefell), and expanded the definition of sex in federal law to include sexual orientation and gender identity (Bostock).

While Republicans blocked President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee in 2016 – arguing that eight months was too close to an election – Trump will be announcing his nominee 38 days before the general election.

LGBT organizations on Friday came out against Barrett's nomination.

“If she is nominated and confirmed, Coney Barrett would work to dismantle all that Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought for during her extraordinary career,” said Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). “An appointment of this magnitude must be made by the president inaugurated in January. The Human Rights Campaign fervently opposes Coney Barrett's nomination, and this sham process.”

Lambda Legal CEO Kevin Jennings said in a statement that Barrett's confirmation “will unleash a Supreme Court majority that is hostile to all of our basic civil rights, and the impact will be felt for decades.”

“Judge Barrett’s personal belief that marriage is between a man and a woman, coupled with her unwillingness to affirm that the Supreme Court’s decision making marriage equality the law of the land is settled law, should sound the alarm for anyone who cares about LGBTQ people and their families,” Jennings said. “However, her cramped so-called 'originalist' view of the Constitution threatens the civil rights of not just LGBTQ people but a host of others, including women and people of color, who have relied on the courts to make progress in the fight for equality and justice.”

Equality California Executive Director Rick Chavez Zbur called Barrett an “anti-LGBTQ+, anti-choice extremist.”

“Coney Barrett on the bench of the nation's highest court would be a nightmare for LGBTQ+ civil rights for decades to come and her opposition to Roe v. Wade, voting rights, the ACA, and other progressive decisions are simply disqualifying,” he said.

“We urge the U.S. Senate to honor Justice Ginsburg's final wish and block any nomination until after the inauguration,” he added.