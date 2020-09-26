Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's culture guy, and fiance Ian Jordan have split after ten years together.

Brown announced the split during a recent appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show.

Brown, 39, revealed that they parted ways three months ago.

The couple got engaged in 2018 and were set to marry over the summer. The wedding was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“[The wedding] was postponed because of the pandemic, but now it's actually postponed officially, because my fiance and I, we were together for 10 years, and we broke up about three-and-a-half months ago,” Brown told guest host Stephen Boss.

“We were distracted by so much – with the kids, and our careers – that during that time, I had to really say, 'How is our communication? How [are] other parts of our lives? Are we growing in the same place?'”

“It was hard. We went to virtual counseling. We did a lot of things.”

“But eventually I was like, this is a moment where I need to decide, is my happiness important? And once I made that decision, I said, 'You know, we are going to have to break up,'” Brown said.

Brown said that the split was amicable and that they remain good friends.

In August, Brown said that the pandemic has been “a real moment of growth and reflection,” but did not discuss his relationship with Jordan.