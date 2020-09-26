Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's
culture guy, and fiance Ian Jordan have split after ten years
together.
Brown announced the split during a
recent appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show.
Brown, 39, revealed that they parted
ways three months ago.
The couple got engaged in 2018 and were
set to marry over the summer. The wedding was delayed due to the
coronavirus pandemic.
(Related: Queer
Eye's
Karamo Brown engaged to director Ian Jordan.)
“[The wedding] was postponed because
of the pandemic, but now it's actually postponed officially, because
my fiance and I, we were together for 10 years, and we broke up about
three-and-a-half months ago,” Brown told guest host Stephen Boss.
“We were distracted by so much –
with the kids, and our careers – that during that time, I had to
really say, 'How is our communication? How [are] other parts of our
lives? Are we growing in the same place?'”
“It was hard. We went to virtual
counseling. We did a lot of things.”
“But eventually I was like, this is a
moment where I need to decide, is my happiness important? And once I
made that decision, I said, 'You know, we are going to have to break
up,'” Brown said.
Brown said that the split was amicable
and that they remain good friends.
In August, Brown
said that the pandemic has been “a real moment of growth and
reflection,” but did not discuss his relationship with Jordan.