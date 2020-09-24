Out actor Jonathan Bennett will star in
Hallmark's first gay holiday film.
The network said that The Christmas
House revolves around a gay couple trying to adopt their first
child while also heading home to visit family.
Brad Harder has been cast to play
Bennett's husband.
Rounding out the cast are Robert
Buckley (One Tree Hill), Ana Ayora (In the Dark), Treat
Williams (Everwood), and Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue).
Bennett is best known for playing Aaron
Samuels in the comedy film Mean Girls. He is the host of the
Food Network series Halloween Wars and a former host of Cake
Wars.
The Christmas House is part of a
recent spate of LGBT holiday movies, including Netflix's Let it
Snow, Freeform's The Thing About Harry, and Lifetime's
upcoming The Christmas Setup. Sony is preparing to release
Happiest Season in November. The film stars Kristen Stewart
and Mackenzie Davis as a couple who go home for the holidays.