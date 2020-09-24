Out actor Jonathan Bennett will star in Hallmark's first gay holiday film.

The network said that The Christmas House revolves around a gay couple trying to adopt their first child while also heading home to visit family.

Brad Harder has been cast to play Bennett's husband.

Rounding out the cast are Robert Buckley (One Tree Hill), Ana Ayora (In the Dark), Treat Williams (Everwood), and Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue).

Bennett is best known for playing Aaron Samuels in the comedy film Mean Girls. He is the host of the Food Network series Halloween Wars and a former host of Cake Wars.

The Christmas House is part of a recent spate of LGBT holiday movies, including Netflix's Let it Snow, Freeform's The Thing About Harry, and Lifetime's upcoming The Christmas Setup. Sony is preparing to release Happiest Season in November. The film stars Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis as a couple who go home for the holidays.