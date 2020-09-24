In an interview with Digital Spy,
actor Charlie Carver talked about being out in Hollywood.
The 32-year-old Carver announced he's
gay in a series of Instagram posts in 2016.
“I think things have certainly gotten
easier as an out actor in Hollywood,” Carver
said. “But most of the time, I'm the only out person on a set,
and while that's not necessarily lonely, it does do things to you.”
“There's a sense of modulation about
how authentically I can interact with people.”
“I don't think [equal queer
representation] can be achieved instantaneously. So much of what
needs to happen is more equity behind the scenes and having all kinds
of people in positions of power. I think that's what needs to happen
most. Even on the crew side. Crews can be more reflective of the
world we actually live in,” he said.
Carver is currently promoting two Ryan
Murphy-produced Netflix dramas.
In Ratched, which began
streaming on last week, he plays Huck Finnigan, an orderly at Lucas
State Hospital. The show includes gay themes.
The Boys in the Band premieres
on Netflix on September 30. The film adaptation of the Broadway
revival includes an all-gay cast. Carver shares the screen with Jim
Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, Robin de Jesus,
Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Brian Hutchison.
