In an interview with Digital Spy, actor Charlie Carver talked about being out in Hollywood.

The 32-year-old Carver announced he's gay in a series of Instagram posts in 2016.

“I think things have certainly gotten easier as an out actor in Hollywood,” Carver said. “But most of the time, I'm the only out person on a set, and while that's not necessarily lonely, it does do things to you.”

“There's a sense of modulation about how authentically I can interact with people.”

“I don't think [equal queer representation] can be achieved instantaneously. So much of what needs to happen is more equity behind the scenes and having all kinds of people in positions of power. I think that's what needs to happen most. Even on the crew side. Crews can be more reflective of the world we actually live in,” he said.

Carver is currently promoting two Ryan Murphy-produced Netflix dramas.

In Ratched, which began streaming on last week, he plays Huck Finnigan, an orderly at Lucas State Hospital. The show includes gay themes.

The Boys in the Band premieres on Netflix on September 30. The film adaptation of the Broadway revival includes an all-gay cast. Carver shares the screen with Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, Robin de Jesus, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Brian Hutchison.

