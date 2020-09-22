The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Tuesday came out against Seventh Circuit U.S. Appeals Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court, calling her a threat to LGBT rights.

Barrett is believed to be on President Donald Trump's shortlist to fill the high court's vacancy created after Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg's death last week.

(Related: LGBT groups, Pete Buttigieg, Megan Rapinoe, Tim Cook mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsberg.)

“Amy Coney Barrett's history tells a story of anti-LGBTQ ideology, opposing basic rights thought to be settled law, and an anti-choice ideology out of step with popular opinion,” HRC said in a blog post.

Trump has said that he will announce his nominee for the court on Saturday.

In 2015, the Supreme Court in Obergefell struck down state laws and constitutional amendments that defined marriage as a heterosexual union. Barrett sided with the dissenters in the case, who said the court shouldn't decide the issue.

“[Chief Justice Roberts] said, those who want same-sex marriage, you have every right to lobby in state legislatures to make that happen, but the dissent's view was that it wasn't for the court to decide,” Barrett said in a lecture. “So I think Obergefell, and what we're talking about for the future of the court, it's really a who decides question.”

Barrett has also said that Title IX protections do not extend to transgender people, claiming it's a “strain on the text” to reach that conclusion.

During a 2016 lecture at Jacksonville University, Barrett misgendered transgender people, referring to transgender women as “physiological males who identify as females.”

“People will feel passionately on either side about whether physiological males who identify as females should be permitted in bathrooms, especially where there are young girls present,” she said.

Barrett has also called Roe v. Wade an “erroneous decision,” leaving little doubt how she would vote in a case challenging the ruling.

According to various outlets, Trump met with Barrett on Monday and again on Tuesday. Trump was quoted by CNN as saying that he believes Barrett will be very well received by “his people.”

(Related: HRC says next president should fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacancy.)