In a recent interview, Joe Biden promised he would reverse the military's ban on transgender service, if elected to the White House in November.

“As president, I will direct the Department of Defense to allow transgender service members to serve openly, receive needed medical treatment, and be free from discrimination,” Biden told LGBTQ Nation on the ninth anniversary of the repeal of Don't Ask, Don't Tell. “If I have the privilege of serving as the next commander in chief, I will ensure that our American heroes know I will have their back and honor their sacrifice—always, no matter who they are or who they love.”

In 2016, the Obama administration lifted restrictions on transgender people serving openly in the armed forces.

In a series of tweets in July 2017, Trump declared that the military will no longer “accept or allow” transgender troops to serve “in any capacity.” After several setbacks in lower courts, the administration modified its policy to allow transgender troops to serve provided they do so as the sex they were assigned at birth. Troops who came out while the old policy was in place were grandfathered in.

The Supreme Court allowed the administration to begin implementation of the policy even as four challenges to the ban are pending in federal courts.

In June, the Supreme Court in Bostock expanded the definition of sex to include gender identity in federal workplace protections.

Biden, who in 2012 called transgender equality the “civil rights issue of our time,” in June criticized Trump's rollback of transgender protections in health care.