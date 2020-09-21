Schitt's Creek on Sunday broke an Emmy record for most wins in a comedy series.

Schitt's Creek ended its 6-season run on Pop TV earlier this year. Netflix will begin streaming the show's final season on October 7.

The show took home acting prizes for Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy, as well as wins in writing and directing. The show also won in the best comedy category.

While Schitt's Creek's previous season had several nominations, it went home empty-handed.

In an interview with the AP, Dan Levy, who created the show with his father Eugene Levy, called the show's Emmy wins “like a dream.”

In the show, Dan Levy's character, David Rose, is pansexual and in a relationship with Patrick (played by Noah Reid). David and his family are forced to live in a rundown motel in small-town Schitt's Creek after the family is left penniless.