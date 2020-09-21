Actor Francois Arnaud has come out as bisexual.

The 35-year-old star of Showtime's historical drama The Borgias made the announcement on Instagram.

He said he wanted to open up about his sexuality to combat stigma and stereotypes surrounding bisexuality.

“Last week, I was chatting with work friends, and as I brought up a trip I’d taken with an ex-girlfriend, I asked myself – for the ten-thousandth time – how to tell such a story without making it seem like that was the whole story of me,” he wrote.

“I’m sure many bisexual guys feel the same and end up doing as I did: letting other people’s assumptions of straightness stand uncorrected. Perhaps out of fear of oversharing. Under the guise of privacy, maybe. Probably because ‘masculinity’ is a most fragile currency, ready to nose-dive at the first sign of vulnerability or difference. And because it’s really f—king scary to give up your privilege. Without a doubt because stigmas of indecisiveness, infidelity, deception and trendiness are still clinging to bisexuality.”

He added that silence perpetuates negative stereotypes about bisexual men.

“No wonder it’s still a chore to acknowledge bisexuality without getting into lengthy explanations. So yes, labels are frustrating and words, imperfect. But I’ve always considered myself bisexual. Not confused or trying to look edgy. Not disloyal. Not ashamed. Not invisible. Happy #bivisibilityday this Wednesday,” he said.

Arnaud also starred in the NBC supernatural drama Midnight, Texas. He played David's former boyfriend during a guest appearance on the final season of Schitt's Creek.