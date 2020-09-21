Actor Francois Arnaud has come out as
bisexual.
The 35-year-old star of Showtime's
historical drama The Borgias made the announcement on
Instagram.
He said he wanted to open up about his
sexuality to combat stigma and stereotypes surrounding bisexuality.
“Last week, I was chatting with work
friends, and as I brought up a trip I’d taken with an
ex-girlfriend, I asked myself – for the ten-thousandth time – how
to tell such a story without making it seem like that was the whole
story of me,” he wrote.
“I’m sure many bisexual guys feel
the same and end up doing as I did: letting other people’s
assumptions of straightness stand uncorrected. Perhaps out of fear of
oversharing. Under the guise of privacy, maybe. Probably because
‘masculinity’ is a most fragile currency, ready to nose-dive at
the first sign of vulnerability or difference. And because it’s
really f—king scary to give up your privilege. Without a doubt
because stigmas of indecisiveness, infidelity, deception and
trendiness are still clinging to bisexuality.”
He added that silence perpetuates
negative stereotypes about bisexual men.
“No wonder it’s still a chore to
acknowledge bisexuality without getting into lengthy explanations. So
yes, labels are frustrating and words, imperfect. But I’ve always
considered myself bisexual. Not confused or trying to look edgy. Not
disloyal. Not ashamed. Not invisible. Happy #bivisibilityday this
Wednesday,” he said.
Arnaud also starred in the NBC
supernatural drama Midnight, Texas. He played David's former
boyfriend during a guest appearance on the final season of Schitt's
Creek.