RuPaul Charles, the host of RuPaul's Drag Race, won his fifth consecutive Emmy for outstanding host for a reality program at Saturday's Creative Arts Emmys.

The win breaks the record in the category, previously held by Jeff Probst, who won four consecutive Emmys from 2008 to 2011 as the host of CBS' Survivor.

In a pre-recorded video speech from the set of Drag Race, RuPaul dedicated his win to Chi Chi DeVayne, a former Drag Race contestant who died on August 20.

“[E]very time I bat my false eyelashes I'm making a political statement,” RuPaul, dressed in drag, said. “Tonight, the only political statement I want to make is this: Love. Love for our LGBTQ brothers and sisters, love for Black queens and brown queens, and love for the United States of America where a little gay boy with nothing more than a pussycat wig and a dream can build an international platform that celebrates sweet sensitive souls everywhere.”

“The time has come for you to vote for your life!” he added, referring to the upcoming general election.

(Related: RuPaul: Donald Trump is “f**king insane.”)

Jimmy Kimmel will host Sunday's Primetime Emmys from the Staples Center without an audience.