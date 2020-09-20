In a video interview with LGBT glossy The Advocate, out actor Charlie Carver talked about the positive response he received after coming out gay in 2016.

Carver is currently promoting two Ryan Murphy-produced Netflix dramas.

In Ratched, which began streaming on Friday, he plays Huck Finnigan, an orderly at Lucas State Hospital. The show includes gay themes.

The Boys in the Band premieres on Netflix on September 30. The film adaptation of the Broadway revival includes an all-gay cast. Carver shares the screen with Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, Robin de Jesus, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Brian Hutchison.

“Some awful stuff happens in the play, and these characters are dealing with pretty difficult circumstances,” Carver said. “Being gay in New York City in 1968 was awful. If you risked being visible in any kind of way, you risk being arrested or named in the paper or completely rejected by society at large.”

“[B]ut there is a sort of quintessential queer spirit in [the story].”

“I've definitely had friends over with too much alcohol around and the shade starts getting thrown. And it's very funny, but it's very barbed, and sometimes it can go too far. But it's also this level of play and intimacy that I think is particular to the gay male experience, all of it, and so to see that from 50 years ago and have it feel so immediate is really heartening. It gives you a sense of something that endures,” he said.

Carver, 32, came out in 2016 in a series of Instagram posts. He said he's “intensely grateful” for the positive response he received.

“I didn't know what would happen,” he said. “To have kind of other champions in this business who gave me a chance, Ryan Murphy being one of them, they saw something in me and they let me be a part of it. Then opportunities led to other opportunities … I started kind of stepping into myself, and I believe when you do that, doors open.”