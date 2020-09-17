Figures released Thursday by the U.S.
Census Bureau shows the United States had 980,000 same-sex couple
households in 2019.
Fifty-eight percent of these couples
were married, while 42 percent were unmarried partners.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 struck
down state laws and constitutional amendments limiting marriage to
heterosexual couples. Thursday's report showed that 568,110 couples
were married in 2019.
A handful of states had legalized
same-sex marriage prior to the high court's decision. The data showed
that same-sex marriages increased by almost 70 percent since 2014,
the year before the court handed down its ruling.
There were slightly more female couple
households than male couple households.
Separate data also released Thursday
showed that almost 15 percent of same-sex couples had at least one
minor child living with them.
The District of Columbia has the
highest percentage (2.4%) of same-sex couple households, followed by
Delaware (1.3%), Oregon (1.2%), Massachusetts (1.2%), and Washington
state (1.1%), according to data from the American Community Survey.