Out actor Neil Patrick Harris is the latest celebrity to discuss his experience with COVID-19.

During an appearance on NBC's The Today Show, Harris said that his entire family, including husband David Burtka and twins Gideon and Harper – contracted the virus.

Harris, who described his illness as “not pleasant,” said that the family got sick at the start of the pandemic.

“It happened very early, like late March, early April,” he said. “We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn’t want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up.”

Harris, who is best known for playing Barney Stinson on the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, said that the family is now feeling “great.”

“We want to make sure everyone's doing their best to slow this down every way possible, for sure,” he added.

