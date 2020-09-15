Facebook has added a fact check to a political ad targeting Joe Biden and Michigan Senator Gary Peters.

The ad, which is only being run in Michigan, attacks Biden and Peters' support for the Equality Act, a federal LGBT protections bill that stalled in the U.S. Senate after clearing the House. President Donald Trump has signaled his opposition to the legislation, while Biden has called the bill a priority and Peters is a co-sponsor.

In the ad from the American Principles Projects, a narrator claims that the Equality Act would “destroy girls' sports” by allowing transgender athletes to compete.

“All female athletes want is a fair shot at competition, at a scholarship, at a title, at victory,” the ad states. “But what if that shot was taken away by a competitor who claims to be a girl but was born a boy? Senator Gary Peters and Joe Biden support legislation that would destroy girls' sports.”

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed to the Washington Blade that the platform had placed a fact check on the ad.

“Our third party fact checkers have rated this content which means it is not allowed to run as an ad and any organic posts will receive a label,” Facebook said.

The American Principles Project is vocally opposed to LGBT rights, including marriage equality. The group has released three ads that use anti-transgender themes to attack Democratic support for the Equality Act.

Last week, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called on social media platforms to take down the ads or label them as misinformation. HRC President Alphonso David called Facebook's move “a great first step.”

“The American Principles Project is a hate group blatantly lying about the Equality Act and misrepresenting the transgender community,” David said in a statement.

“While this is a great first step, we will continue to dialogue with Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms to ensure that APP and their misleading advertisements are labeled for the misinformation they are or removed entirely.”

“APP wants a future where LGBTQ people can be fired, denied housing, refused business services or health care solely because of who they are. But we will continue to hold them accountable and expose their lies,” he added.

The American Principles Project said that Facebook had “caved to a pressure campaign by far-left activists” and would appeal the decision.