After two nights of virtual Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies, RuPaul's Drag Race has won more awards than any other show so far.

Drag Race picked up two awards for editing and casting on Monday. On Tuesday, the reality show won two awards for hairstyling and makeup, bringing its total awards haul to four. Drag Race was nominated in ten categories, including a nomination for host RuPaul.

Nicole Byer, host of Nailed It!, is hosting all five nights of Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies. The first four shows are being streamed on Emmys.com, while FXX will broadcast a 90-minute ceremony on Saturday. Sunday's 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will be broadcast live on ABC.

“There's nothing normal about 2020, it's wild,” Byers said. “If you don't like me now, you're not going to like me for the next four days, I'm sorry!”

Netflix's Queer Eye won its third conservative Emmy for outstanding structured reality program during Monday's ceremony. Queer Eye has seven nominations.

“Outstanding Structured Reality Program!” Queer Eye's grooming host Jonathan Van Ness tweeted. “3 years in a row @QueerEye @Netflix so proud.”

Netflix is leading this year's Emmys with a record-breaking 160 nominations. Leading with the most nominations is HBO's limited series Watchmen with 26. Amazon Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leads with the most nominations among comedies with 20 nominations, while HBO's Succession and Netflix's Ozark are tied at 18 among dramas.