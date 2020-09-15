After two nights of virtual Creative
Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies, RuPaul's Drag Race has won more
awards than any other show so far.
Drag Race picked up two awards
for editing and casting on Monday. On Tuesday, the reality show won
two awards for hairstyling and makeup, bringing its total awards haul
to four. Drag Race was nominated in ten categories, including
a nomination for host RuPaul.
Nicole Byer, host of Nailed It!,
is hosting all five nights of Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies.
The first four shows are being streamed on Emmys.com, while FXX will
broadcast a 90-minute ceremony on Saturday. Sunday's 72nd
annual Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will be broadcast
live on ABC.
“There's nothing normal about 2020,
it's wild,” Byers said. “If you don't like me now, you're not
going to like me for the next four days, I'm sorry!”
Netflix's Queer Eye won its
third conservative Emmy for outstanding structured reality program
during Monday's ceremony. Queer Eye has seven nominations.
“Outstanding Structured Reality
Program!” Queer Eye's grooming host Jonathan Van Ness
tweeted. “3 years in a row @QueerEye @Netflix so proud.”
Netflix is leading this year's Emmys
with a record-breaking 160 nominations. Leading with the most
nominations is HBO's limited series Watchmen with 26. Amazon
Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leads with the most
nominations among comedies with 20 nominations, while HBO's
Succession and Netflix's Ozark are tied at 18 among
dramas.