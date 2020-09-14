Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has come out as bisexual.

The 41-year-old Democrat made the announcement Monday in an interview with journalist Tamron Hall.

“You didn't ask the question, you put it out there whether I identify as gay,” Gillum told Hall. “The answer is I don't identify as gay but I do identify as bisexual.”

“And that is something that I've never shared publicly before,” he added with his wife by his side.

The announcement comes roughly six months after Florida police found Gillum in a Miami Beach hotel with a man who was suspected to have overdosed on drugs. Police found three clear plastic baggies with a white substance they suspected was crystal meth in the room. The man – who maintains a profile as a gay male escort on Rent Men – was treated at a nearby hospital.

Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee, said that he had had too much to drink but did not use drugs. Days later, he announced that he would enter rehab and exit politics.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, commended Gillum on coming out.

“No matter the circumstances, all people deserve respect,” HRC President Alphonso David said in a tweet. “@AndrewGillum sharing his story will no doubt help others who may be struggling with coming out on their own terms.”