Ryan Murphy's film adaptation of the Tony Award-nominated musical The Prom arrives on Netflix on December 11.

Murphy announced the release date on social media.

“On DECEMBER 11, let Netflix take you to THE PROM you didn't get this year,” he captioned a listing of the star-studded cast.

In the musical, four washed-up Broadway stars travel to Edgewater, a small fictional town in Indiana, looking to help a lesbian teen who was not allowed to take her girlfriend to the high school prom. The actors claim they are there to help the teen, Emma, but are mostly pursuing headlines.

The movie stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, and Kevin Chamberlin. Newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman stars as Emma Nolan.

Murphy's latest film, The Boys in the Band, which also includes gay themes, arrives later this month on Netflix.

