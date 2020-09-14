Ryan Murphy's film adaptation of the
Tony Award-nominated musical The Prom arrives on Netflix on
December 11.
Murphy announced the release date on
social media.
“On DECEMBER 11, let Netflix take you
to THE PROM you didn't get this year,” he captioned a listing of
the star-studded cast.
In the musical, four washed-up Broadway
stars travel to Edgewater, a small fictional town in Indiana, looking
to help a lesbian teen who was not allowed to take her girlfriend to
the high school prom. The actors claim they are there to help the
teen, Emma, but are mostly pursuing headlines.
The movie stars Meryl Streep, Nicole
Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose, Keegan-Michael
Key, Kerry Washington, and Kevin Chamberlin. Newcomer Jo Ellen
Pellman stars as Emma Nolan.
Murphy's latest film, The Boys in
the Band, which also includes gay themes, arrives later this
month on Netflix.
(Related: Netflix
releases first trailer for gay drama Boys
in the Band.)