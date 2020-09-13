Out television personality Jillian
Michaels has revealed that she had a mild case of COVID-19.
Michaels, an original trainer on NBC's
reality series The Biggest Loser, told Entertainment
Tonight that she contracted the virus from her best friend.
“My best friend – she's also my
hair and makeup artist – she was on a job five days before she saw
me, and they had everybody on set tested negative,” Michaels
explained. “She comes to my house. I'm feeling overwhelmingly
comfortable. Two days after that, my very close friend calls me and
says, 'You're not gonna believe this, but I just tested positive.'”
Michaels said that she was asymptomatic
for six days. She said that she had mild symptoms for four days.
“[B]y the fifth day, I felt fine,” she
said.
She added that had her friend not told
her, she probably would have passed on the virus to her mother.
“[T]he part that scared me is I've
been seeing my mom. Had my friend not called two days later and said,
'Hey, I'm positive. You need to quarantine immediately,' I would've
seen my mom and I don't want my mom getting COVID at all,” Michaels
said.
“That's the part that just shook me
emotionally, was how I had thought, 'Oh well, obviously I'll
recognize it. I'll obviously have a symptom,' or 'I'll obviously feel
something,' and you don't,” she added.