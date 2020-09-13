Speaking with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, out actor Jim Parsons said that he was impacted by homophobia growing up.

Parsons, 47, is currently promoting his latest project, Netflix's upcoming gay drama The Boys in the Band.

Ryan Murphy's adaptation of Mart Crowley's play of the same name arrives on Netflix on September 30. Crowley's play, which premiered Off-Broadway in 1968 and was adapted into a feature film in 1970, is an examination of how homophobia impacted a group of gay men who gather for a birthday party in New York City.

Speaking with Attitude, Parsons said that he can identify with the film's characters.

“I realized that being gay and growing up around people and in a culture where that wasn't celebrated – where it was reviled, in many ways – had an impact on me,” Parsons said.

“Happy as I am, I’m still working out the fear I grew up with: that by revealing who I really am, I will somehow lose the love of the people who are important to me.”

"This story wasn’t a direct reflection of my time, and things have changed rapidly for gay people over the last couple of decades, but even now, there’s that residual [feeling],” he added.

Parsons is best known for playing Sheldon Cooper on the CBS comedy The Big Bang Theory. He casually announced he was gay in a 2012 interview. He married longtime boyfriend Todd Spiewak in 2017.