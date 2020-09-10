Democratic Representatives Mike Quigley
of Illinois and Val Demings of Florida have introduced a bill that
seeks to end the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) ban on gay and
bisexual men donating blood.
The FDA in 1983 adopted a lifetime ban
on blood donations from men who have sex with men in response to the
AIDS crisis. In 2015, the agency relaxed the ban, allowing gay and
bisexual men to donate blood after having abstained from sexual
contact for 12 months.
In April, the FDA shortened the
deferral period from 12 months to 3.
(Related: Andy
Cohen says he's “hurt” he cannot donate blood during COVID-19
crisis.)
Quigley's office said in a statement
that the proposed legislation would “require the FDA to update
their Guidance on Reducing the Risk of Human Immunodeficiency Virus
Transmission (HIV) by Blood and Blood Products based on an assessment
of current testing accuracy and individual risk-based analysis” and
“revise the donor questionnaire based on an individual risk
assessment of sexual behaviors upon which all donors are evaluated
equally, without regard to sexual orientation or gender identity.”
Pointing to blood policies in other
countries, Quigley, who serves as vice chair of the House LGBT
Caucus, said that the current policy is “unacceptable.”
“I’ve been proud to lead on this
issue in Congress and am equally proud to introduce this bill with my
good friend Rep. Val Demings,” Quigley said. “Over the course of
many years, we have made significant progress in rolling back an
indefinite ban on blood donations from MSM, to a 12 month deferral to
the current 3 month deferral. This is still not enough. Our work will
not be complete until FDA approves a non-discriminatory,
science-based policy that properly addresses individual risk
assessment, as we’ve seen countries across the world adopt. An
arbitrary blanket ban, especially during a crisis, is simply
unacceptable. This past year, awareness on this issue has continued
to grow and this bill marks yet another important step in Congress’s
fight for the full and equal treatment of all Americans.”
Demings said that the current policy is
based on “prejudice, not science.”
“Every day, across the United States,
donated blood marks the difference between life and death. There is
no substitute. Yet our country turns away thousands of healthy and
willing blood donors based solely on their gender identity and sexual
orientation,” Demings said. “This policy is based on fear, sigma,
and prejudice, not science. Expanding the donor pool by hundreds of
thousands of healthy Americans would save lives every day in
emergency rooms and hospitals around the country. Blood is never at
higher demand than in an emergency. Orlando knows the pain of mass
shootings, and discriminatory sexual orientation guidelines denied
victims’ friends and families the opportunity to donate blood
afterward. It’s time to move away from these archaic rules and
ideologies. When we know better, we should do better. By basing our
medicine on science, we can maximize our donor pool while keeping our
blood supply safe.”