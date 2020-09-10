In a recent interview, out actor Zachary Quinto criticized President Donald Trump's opposition to LGBT rights.

Quinto, 43, is currently promoting his latest project, Netflix's upcoming gay drama The Boys in the Band.

Ryan Murphy's adaptation of Mart Crowley's play of the same name arrives on Netflix on September 30.

Quinto said that the film would affect the conversation surrounding LGBT rights.

“When you see this group of us in this film, and you see the other projects that we've done, it's a way to keep the conversation going and to keep moving things forward,” he said, referring to the film's all-gay cast.

"Our country is being driven into the ground by an administration which is permeated by this patriarchal-white-male, heterosexual, homophobic, trans-phobic mentality.”

"Persecution still exists. It has shifted slightly into different factions of our community. With increased trans visibility – a huge step forward in the last five or ten years – there’s come increased violence against trans people – particularly Black trans women, and trans women of color.”

"As gay white men, maybe our challenges have diminished slightly, but we owe it to one another to stand up on behalf of each other. Violence against one of us is violence against all of us.

"It’s a complicated issue and we’ve come far – but we still have a way to go,” he added.

Quinto is best known for playing Spock in three Star Trek films and Sylar in NBC's Heroes.