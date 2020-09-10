In a recent interview, out actor
Zachary Quinto criticized President Donald Trump's opposition to LGBT
rights.
Quinto, 43, is currently promoting his
latest project, Netflix's upcoming gay drama The Boys in the Band.
Ryan Murphy's adaptation of Mart
Crowley's play of the same name arrives on Netflix on September 30.
(Related: Netflix
releases first trailer for gay drama Boys
in the Band.)
Quinto said that the film would affect
the conversation surrounding LGBT rights.
“When you see this group of us in
this film, and you see the other projects that we've done, it's a way
to keep the conversation going and to keep moving things forward,”
he
said, referring to the film's all-gay cast.
"Our country is being driven into
the ground by an administration which is permeated by this
patriarchal-white-male, heterosexual, homophobic, trans-phobic
mentality.”
"Persecution still exists. It has
shifted slightly into different factions of our community. With
increased trans visibility – a huge step forward in the last five
or ten years – there’s come increased violence against trans
people – particularly Black trans women, and trans women of color.”
"As gay white men, maybe our
challenges have diminished slightly, but we owe it to one another to
stand up on behalf of each other. Violence against one of us is
violence against all of us.
"It’s a complicated issue and
we’ve come far – but we still have a way to go,” he added.
Quinto is best known for playing Spock
in three Star Trek films and Sylar in NBC's Heroes.