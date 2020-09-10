President Donald Trump on Wednesday released his shortlist of potential Supreme Court nominees.

Included on the list, revealed after the president missed a number of self-imposed deadlines, are Senators Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Josh Hawley of Missouri, all of whom are opposed to LGBT rights. Another potential pick is the lawyer who defended the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which prohibited the federal government from recognizing the legal marriages of gay and lesbian couples.

Cruz and Cotton scored zero on the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Congressional Scorecard, a measure of a lawmaker's support for LGBT rights. Cruz has been a vocal opponent of same-sex marriage and critic of transgender rights.

(Related: Ted Cruz calls gay marriage ruling “fundamentally wrong.”)

Hawley, who assumed office in 2019, was not included in HRC's latest survey but has criticized the Supreme Court's Bostock decision, which expanded the definition of sex in federal law to include sexual orientation and gender identity. This new definition affects all federal laws that prohibit discrimination based on sex, including in such areas as housing, employment, and education. Hawley called Bostock “the end of the conservative legal movement.”

Also on the list is Paul Clement, the lawyer who stepped in to defend DOMA when President Barack Obama's administration refused to do so. He was hired by conservatives in Congress.

Another notable lawyer on the list is Noel Francisco, who recently stepped down as U.S. solicitor general. In that position, Francisco argued before the Supreme Court that businesses should be allowed to discriminate against people who identify as LGBT (Masterpiece Cakeshop) and employers should be allowed to fire LGBT workers (Bostock).

Trump also released a list of possible nominees during the 2016 presidential campaign. He's said he would pick from both lists if elected to a second term.

HRC called the list a distraction from leading.

“Once again, Trump is trying to distract from his failure to lead, this time by advertising a list of individuals he hopes to appoint to the U.S. Supreme Court,” said HRC President Alphonso David. “This shortlist is nothing but a wishlist from groups such as the Federalist Society and The Heritage Foundation, which have a track of record of hostility towards progress, tolerance and equality. And, if the past is prologue, he may once again nominate people who would deny legal protections for LGBTQ people, take away the health care provided by the Affordable Care Act, undermine the fundamental right to vote, erode core civil rights laws, and fail to value the lives, needs and Constitutional rights of the LGBTQ community. We must not let this happen, and it starts by denying Trump a second term.”

Lambda Legal also criticized the list.

“This list is teeming with individuals who have alarming anti-LGBTQ and anti-civil rights records, which should be disqualifying for any judicial nominee, let alone a nominee for the Supreme Court,” Lambda Legal's Sharon McGowan said in a statement. “Notably, the President’s ‘litmus test’ for SCOTUS nominees seems to have demanded zealous opposition to abortion and common sense gun control measures, as well as an unrelenting commitment to destroying the Affordable Care Act and a deep hostility to LGBTQ equality. All of these positions are far outside of the mainstream, and threaten not only the legal rights but also the health and safety of LGBTQ people, everyone living with HIV, and other groups who rely on fair and impartial courts to vindicate their rights.”