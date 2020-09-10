Soccer star Rebecca Quinn has come out as transgender.

The 25-year-old midfielder for Tacoma's OL Reign and the Canadian Women's National Team came out in an Instagram post. They also said their preferred pronouns were they/them.

“Coming out is HARD (and kinda bs),” they captioned a photo of themselves. “I know for me it's something I'll be doing over again for the rest of my life. As I've lived as an openly trans person with the people I love most for many years, I did always wonder when I'd come out publicly.”

“I want to be visible to queer folx who don't see people like them on their feeds. I know it saved my life years ago.”

“I want to challenge cis folks … to be better allies,” they added.

Quinn, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics as a member of Team Canada, started posting LGBT-themed photos on Instagram in 2017.