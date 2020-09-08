Celebrity fashion stylist and
television personality Brad Goreski and his writer-producer husband
Gary Janetti are in no hurry to start a family.
In an interview with US Weekly,
Goreski said that they are “good” at the moment without kids.
“We have screaming kids that live
next door to us,” Goreski
said. “No, we're good. We got it.”
“[The quarantine] has brought us
closer together. We really like being around each other. We're not
the couple that bickers and neither of us like drama. We don't like
chaos.”
“We have both have really busy lives.
So, just to be home in this concentrated time… we’ve learned
through the process to really enjoy it and to embrace it. [We] are
very grateful to also still be working and have work opportunities,
but also grateful for the time just to spend together.”
After nearly two decades together, the
couple married in 2017.
Goreski, 43, is best known as a co-host
for E!'s Fashion Police. Janetti, 54, was an executive
producer on NBC's Will & Grace and a writer on ITV's
Vicious. HBO Max's upcoming animated sitcom The Prince
was inspired by Janetti's satirical posts of Prince George of
Cambridge.