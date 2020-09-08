Celebrity fashion stylist and television personality Brad Goreski and his writer-producer husband Gary Janetti are in no hurry to start a family.

In an interview with US Weekly, Goreski said that they are “good” at the moment without kids.

“We have screaming kids that live next door to us,” Goreski said. “No, we're good. We got it.”

“[The quarantine] has brought us closer together. We really like being around each other. We're not the couple that bickers and neither of us like drama. We don't like chaos.”

“We have both have really busy lives. So, just to be home in this concentrated time… we’ve learned through the process to really enjoy it and to embrace it. [We] are very grateful to also still be working and have work opportunities, but also grateful for the time just to spend together.”

After nearly two decades together, the couple married in 2017.

Goreski, 43, is best known as a co-host for E!'s Fashion Police. Janetti, 54, was an executive producer on NBC's Will & Grace and a writer on ITV's Vicious. HBO Max's upcoming animated sitcom The Prince was inspired by Janetti's satirical posts of Prince George of Cambridge.