Former Democratic primary rival Pete
Buttigieg has joined Joe Biden's presidential campaign.
Buttigieg, the former mayor of South
Bend, Indiana, briefly led in the delegate count before Biden's
come-from-behind victory in South Carolina. Buttigieg dropped out of
the race in March.
According to Reuters, Biden named
Buttigieg to his White House transition advisory board, together with
former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and Susan Rice, national
security adviser to former President Barack Obama.
Biden also added four new co-chairs to
his White House transition team, including New Mexico Governor
Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Obama economic adviser Jeffrey Zients,
Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, and Anita Dunn, a campaign adviser to
Richmond.
“We are preparing for this transition
amid the backdrop of a global health crisis and struggling economy,”
said Ted Kaufman, who heads the Biden
transition team. “This is a transition like no other, and the team
being assembled will help Joe Biden meet the urgent challenges facing
our country on day one.”
Buttigieg made history as the nation's
first openly gay and married presidential candidate.