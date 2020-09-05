Equality California, the state's largest LGBT rights group, will honor Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Norman Lear, and Netflix's Disclosure at its Golden State Equality Awards on September 13.

The event will be held online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Angelica Ross, one of the many stars of FX's Pose, will host the virtual ceremony.

Equality California will honor former South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten with its Equality Trailblazer Award.

Netflix's documentary Disclosure, which looks at transgender representation in Hollywood film and television, will also be honored. Laverne Cox, Sam Feder, and Amy Scholder will receive the group's Equality Visibility Award for their work on the documentary.

Rita Moreno and Gloria Estefan, both of whom appear on the reboot of One Day at a Time, will present television producer Norman Lear with Equality California's Ally Leadership Award. Lear is know for such 70s sitcoms as All in the Family, The Jeffersons, and Good Times.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will remember the life of civil rights icon and Representative John Lewis.

“Over the past year, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg have transformed American politics forever. Netflix’s groundbreaking documentary Disclosure shed much-needed light on the power of transgender representation in film and television. And we lost a true giant – and an unwavering ally – in Congressman John Lewis, whose life and legacy we are proud to honor with a tribute from Speaker Pelosi,” Zhur said.

The ceremony will also include performances by Melissa Etheridge, Betty Who, Alex Newell, Shea Diamond, Robin S.

Special guests include Bob the Drag Queen, Chelsea Gray, Tig Notaro, Conrad Ricamora, and Zachary Quinto.

Tickets start at $100 and can be purchased at Equality California's website.