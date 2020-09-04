Hulu on Thursday began streaming First Day, a four-episode series from Australia about a transgender girl's first year of middle school.

Evie Macdonald, who is transgender, plays Hannah Bradford, 12, in the series from Australia's ABC Me network.

As she begins middle school, Hannah presents herself as female in public for the first time. She befriends several girls but doesn't immediately disclose her gender identity. She also struggles with bullying from a classmate from her primary school.

The series is based on a short film by the same name. The short won awards at MIPCOM 2018, the Prix Jeunesse International in 2018, and the 2018 Mardi Gras Film Festival in Sydney.

Writer-director Julie Kalceff is best known for her work on the Australian television series Starting From … Now!, which has been described as a “lesbian love quadrangle.”

GLAAD praised First Day for authentically capturing “what it's like to be a young girl who happens to be transgender.”

“First Day features a beautiful performance by Evie MacDonald, a talented, young transgender actress,” said Nick Adams, director of transgender representation at GLAAD. “The team behind the series worked closely with Evie to authentically capture what it's like to be a young girl who happens to be transgender. This series is a wholesome, age-appropriate story about being yourself, and is a much-needed departure from transgender narratives that focus on medical transition and trauma. I hope viewers will watch First Day and learn more about the experiences of kids who are trans."

Hulu is owned by Disney, which earlier this year canceled plans to air the gay teen drama Love, Victor on Disney+, moving the show to Hulu instead.